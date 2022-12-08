Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Feature On Amazon miniTVs Datebaazi As Special Guest And Co Host

Datebaazi is a show that lets parents decide whom their child goes on a date with.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Feature On Amazon miniTV’s Datebaazi As A Special Guest And Co-Host (insightonlinenews.in)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra On Amazon miniTV’s Datebaazi: Amazon’s free video streaming service is bringing to you a dating show, but with a twist. Datebaazi is a show that lets parents decide whom their child goes on a date with. Hosted by the very charming Rithvik Dhanjani, the show comprising of 20 episodes, with each one bringing new and innovative challenges for the participants. While the show sounds and looks fascinating, there is one more piece of news for the viewers that will make the idea of watching Datebaazi just a little more exciting.

Talking about her experience working on this dating show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “We have evolved a lot over the years… our choices, the trends we’re seeing around the world, the way we approach our relationships, all of it. When I heard about the show, Datebaazi, I was quite intrigued by the concept of parents picking out a date for their children. It’s great that Amazon miniTV is presenting such a fun and modern show, especially at a time when parents share a rather friendly and unique bond with their children and it was super exciting to be a part of this episode from the get go !!!

The fourth episode will feature a special guest. She is gorgeous, stunning, promotes healthy living yet is candid with her cheat meals – Shilpa Shetty Kundra! The actress will be seen alongside host Rithvik Dhanjani to help the parents choose the perfect date for their children. As strange as it may sound, this show promises to be an absolute rollercoaster ride with some of the most bizarre demands that the new generation have about their dates.

Created by Frames Productions, Datebaazi is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the

Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV, absolutely free.



