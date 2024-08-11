Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Convoy Attacked by MNS Workers With Coconut And Cow Dung

Home

News

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Convoy Attacked by MNS Workers With Coconut And Cow Dung, Over 20 Held

Earlier on Friday, betel nuts and tomatoes were thrown at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday afternoon.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Convoy Attacked by MNS Workers With Coconut And Cow Dung

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers hurled coconut and cow dunk on the convoy of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy on Saturday. This comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s convoy was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes on Friday.

MNS workers claim that it’s in response to the incident on Friday where MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s car was attacked.

Police have confirmed the incident and have detained over 20 persons.

A formal case registration is under process, according to a senior police official of Thane police. Earlier on Friday, betel nuts and tomatoes were thrown at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday afternoon.

Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was on a tour of the central Maharashtra region.











