Home

News

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15-day imprisonment in defamation case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15-days imprisonment in a defamation case by Bombay High Court today.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mumbai court sentences Sanjay Raut to 15 days in prison in defamation case (Photo Credit- PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut sentenced to simple imprisonment for 15 days in a defamation case by a Metropolitan Magistrate in Mazgaon, Mumbai on Thursday. He was convicted under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him in a case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha Kirit Somaiya. She filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Raut in Bombay High Court in May 2022.

“Sanjay Raut has been sentenced to 15-day imprisonment; he has been taken into custody. A Rs 25,000 fine has been imposed on him. He will have to pay this sum to complainant Medha Somaiya,” Kirit Somaiya told reporters.

Medha Somaiya said that Sanjay Raut has accused them of being allegedly involved in a Rs 100 crore scam in the construction of public toilets in the area under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. She registered a complaint against him stating that the accused made malicious and unwarranted statements against the complainant in the media.

“I state that the accused Sanjay Raut is Executive Editor of Marathi Newspaper “SAAMNA” and is also the chief spokesman of Shivsena, a political party. I say that the accused around 16th April, 2022 and thereafter made malicious and unwarranted mischievous statements against me in the media, the same which was printed, published and circulated to the general public at large through electronic and print media. The said malicious statements were also viral on social media platforms,” she stated in her complaint.

(With ANI Inputs)











