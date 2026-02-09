Home

Maharashtra Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad Election Results winners list: The Ratnagiri District Council area consists of a total of 55 election divisions and the results for the elections have been declared. The BJP and its Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena were ahead of their rivals in the early trends of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in Maharashtra as counting of votes began on Monday morning. Here are all the details you need to know about Maharashtra Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad Election Results.

Maharashtra Ratnagiri ZP Election Results winners list:

The Bharatiya Janata Party established an early lead in 26 seats of Zilla Parishads and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 13, as per TV channels, with no official confirmation yet from the State Election Commission. The NCP was leading in 13, Congress in 10 and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) was ahead in 6 seats. The counting began at 10 am for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads – Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur – to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction.A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections. The results are expected to shape the future course for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions of late Ajit Pawar and party founder Sharad Pawar.Handrail – Suyog Kamble (Shiv Sena) Guhagar Gana – Pranav Polekar (Shiv Sena) Vaddahsol – Prateek Matkar (Shiv Sena) Talwade – Samiksha Chavan (Thackeray group) Gambling – Ramesh Sood (Shiv Sena) Dhopeshwar – Prasad Kuvalekar (Shiv Sena) Skin – Sonali Thukarul (Shiv Sena) Skin – Ajay Kashingkar (Thackeray group) Rajapur Panchayat Committee Vaddahsol Gan – Gautam Jadhav (Shiv Sena) Raipatan Gana – Umesh Paradkar (Shiv Sena) Talwade Gana – Bhamini Sutar (Thackeray group) Tamhane Gana – Yogi Dange (Thackeray group) Kelavali Gana – Bhagyashree Lad (Shiv Sena) Gambling gana – Prasad Moharkar (Shiv Sena) Dhopeshwar Gana – Yogesh Maps (Independent) Pendkhale Gana – Rajesh Gurav (Shiv Sena) Ansure Gana – Dipali Medhekar (Thackeray group) Shringarataali – Pramod Gandhi (MNS) Spade – Rupesh Pawaskar (Rebel) Mirjole Gana – Vaibhav Patil (Shiv Sena) Bhambed Group – Vinaya Gangan (Shiv Sena) Bhambed Gana – Shailesh Khamkar (BJP) Prabhavanalli Gana – Umesh Patki (Shiv Sena) Agloli Group – Vikrant Jadhav (Thackeray Group)