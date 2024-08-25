Home

News

Mumbai Seat Sharing: Shiv Sena (UBT) Wants to Fight 20 seats, Congress 15 and NCP-SP 7

To recall, in the 2019 Mumbai assembly elections, the three parties collectively won 20 of the 36 seats. The remaining 16 seats were up for grabs.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Maharashtra MVA Seat Deal Finalised: Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena To Contest 21 Seats, Congress 17, NCP 10

Mumbai: With Maharashtra Assembly Elections around the corner, political parties have started planning their poll strategies. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has begun talks on the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Shiv Sena (UBT) staked its claim on 20 seats. The Congress asked for 15 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) wants to fight the polls on seven seats.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, a senior Thackeray faction leader said, “The party believes that we are in a much better position than our allies and, thus, should get the majority of the 36 assembly seats in the city.”

To recall, in the 2019 Mumbai assembly elections, the three parties collectively won 20 of the 36 seats. The remaining 16 seats were up for grabs. The Shiv Sena, before its split, held 14 of these seats, while the Congress was projected to win four. The undivided NCP and Samajwadi Party each had one seat in the previous assembly.

After the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP over the last two years, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Sena has the support of eight MLAs, whereas NCP-SP has none as Nawab Malik, who was elected from Anushakti Nagar, sided with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Rajasthan Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

A statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

Since the inception of the scheme for making ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually — one crore women have already joined the rank.

The government has set a target to make three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Modi will also visit Rajasthan where he will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rajasthan High Court, to be held on the High Court Campus, Jodhpur.











