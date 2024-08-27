Home

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Inaugurated by PM Modi Collapses in Maharashtra; FIR Against Contractor Registered

According to the reports, the local citizens and tourists had earlier expressed their concerns about the statue’s deteriorating condition. However, despite the warnings, no prevention measures were taken.

Mumbai: A giant statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built at a fort in Maharashtra’s coastal Sindhudurg district collapsed on Monday. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December. In the latest development, an FIR has been registered against the contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges include collusion, fraud, and endangering public safety. The FIR follows a complaint by the Public Works Department (PWD), which claims the statue’s construction was of poor quality, and the nuts and bolts used in the structure were found to be rusted.

The PWD stated that the rusting nuts and bolts posed a risk to the statue’s stability, yet the warnings were ignored. “The steel used in making of the statue had started rusting. The PWD had already written to Navy officials informing them about the statue catching rust and requested them to take appropriate steps,” said Sindhudurg guardian minister Ravindra Chavan said.

Major Embarrassment For Shinde Government:

As the incident caused an embarrassment to the state government and invited scathing criticism from the opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to rebuild the structure, which he said, was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

Asked about the collapse, Shinde told PTI, “The wind was blowing at a speed of 45km per hour, which caused the statue to fall. It is very unfortunate the statue has fallen as it was designed and built by the Navy. However, our guardian minister (Ravindra Chavan) has arrived at the spot to assess the situation, and we will rebuild this statue even stronger. Navy officials will also take part in the rebuilding efforts.”

Public Works Department (PWD) personnel will visit the site on Tuesday, the CM said.

Sindhudurg guardian minister Chavan, who holds the PWD portfolio, said, “A case has been filed against the proprietor of the firm M/s Artistry, Jaydeep Apte, and structural consultant Chetan Patil (both involved in statue project) in Sindhudurg.”

The BJP minister said, “The Maharashtra government paid Rs 2.36 crore to the Navy for the statue’s installation. However, the entire procedure of selection of artist, its design was done by Navy officials.”

The work order was given on September 8, 2023, he informed.

Chavan said, “The steel used in making of the statue had started rusting. The PWD had already written to Navy officials informing them about the statue catching rust and requested them to take appropriate steps.”

Navy Issues Statement

The Navy termed the statue collapse as unfortunate and said it has deputed a team to join the investigation to find out what caused the cave in.

In a late night statement, the Navy said it will initiate steps to restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

“The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg.

“Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest,” said the statement.











