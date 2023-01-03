Shivam Mavi couldn’t have asked for more as a New Year gift. With the Sri Lankans in an obliging mood, the youngster, making his India T20 International debut, was left clutching gifts galore as the visitors just could not keep the momentum up against some decent bowling, if not always daunting.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi Gets New Year’s Bonanza on Debut But Batting and Bowling Both Get Challenged. (Image: BCCI- Twitter)

Skipper Hardik Pandya couldn’t have asked for more from the first match of 2023 as India managed to stave off some aggression and benefited from a lot of mistakes from the Sri Lankans to win the first T20I of the series. While the win was good for morale, mood and records, the islanders had their moments, but just did not attack the newcomer Mavi (4/22) or the rest of the bowling consistently enough to be challenging at the end, though it really could have gone either way.

Hardik Pandya decided to take up the bowling responsibilities up top, which was interesting, and he and Mavi had the measure of the batters for a large part. Whether it was valiant of the captain, or it was the hard, new ball that prompted this decision we don’t really know, but it worked out fine, as did the second line of attack in Umran Malik and Harshal Patel.

That said, Pandya looked a little off the boil after three overs, which may just be the humidity. We will hope it was, since India really doesn’t need him to limp out again.

While it was all very well in terms of the bowling, there is no doubt that the Sri Lankan batters didn’t help their own cause. Chasing 160-odd at the Wankhede Stadium isn’t such a challenge, but they made it tough for themselves with some injudicious batting and some bad luck too.

Every good shot, or a couple of good shots, was then punctuated with some air-fairy stuff.

Just as well too, since with every over came at least one or two loose deliveries, which were punished. But the visitors also contrived to get out to some weak offerings, so it all balanced out.

The Indian batting was a mix of aggression, as the skipper wants it, tempered some mediocre implementation, from the top order. Pandya was pretty candid during the toss, saying that he’d also have batted, in order to put his team through a test.

In those terms, the plan didn’t quite come off, as the top batters failed to cross the small Wankhede boundaries with any effect. This is quite surprising, considering that the same players tend to send the white ball flying at this venue without fail.

The Sri Lankans were not fazed as they took on the big hitters and were on point with their bowling. The accuracy took care of the aggression at the top of the inning from Shubman Gill and also the improvisation of Suryakumar Yadav and also Ishan Kishan after a while.

Sanju Samson needs to learn quickly to make the most of his chances. He, more than most, would know how valuable opportunities are and can’t afford to lose them.

Pandya is now a little different as a batter, with the responsibility of captaincy, and takes a little time, which is fair enough. But as always, a little more pace on the ball is still a weak point, as it was on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel deserve the kudos for making the total something of a challenge, and they managed to clear the fence and find the gaps much more efficiently than the rest. Good for Hooda especially, since his place in the side also always is a little bit unsteady, for reasons best known to the people who select the side.



