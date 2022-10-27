Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Babar Azam and Co For Poor Show Against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan by one run in a thrilling T20 World Cup match here on Thursday as the Men in Green fell to their second consecutive loss of the tournament. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight.Also Read – Why is ‘PAK Bean’ Trending on Twitter After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan?- All You Need to Know

Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch?

Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza turned the match on its head in the middle overs with figures of 3 for 25 from his four overs, which included the wickets of Shan Masood (44), Shahdab Khan (17) and Haider Ali.

Right-arm pacer Brad Evans returned with figures of 2/25, while Blessing Muzarabani (1/18) and Luke Jongwe (1/10) also picked up wickets, to help their side to an incredible win.

It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in another thrilling contest.

For Zimbabwe, it was their first win from two matches. The African side had earlier split points with South Africa following a washout.

For the second time in the tournament, star Pakistani openers — skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan — failed to provide a good start.