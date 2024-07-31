Shobhini, India’s Young STEM Pioneer, Advances Education and Health Advocacy

Shobhini, a remarkable 16-year-old innovator and educator from India, has captured attention for her exceptional commitment to advancing STEM education and promoting sustainable menstrual health management through her initiatives with Swasthina Foundation. Her endeavors, fueled by a passion for scientific discovery and social change, underscore her unwavering dedication and innovative spirit.

STEM Education Advancement Shobhini initiated “Telescoping the Stars,” a program designed to ignite interest in astrophysics and STEM subjects among students aged 13 to 17. Through workshops held at SOS villages and government schools across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, she engaged over 273 students. A notable 30% of participants chose to pursue science in grade 11, significantly higher than the previous average of 10%.

Her achievements include:

Designing an affordable telescope with 87x magnification to foster scientific curiosity.

Recognition from educational and political figures, including Mr. Jarnail Singh and Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, for her impactful contributions to STEM education.

Honored with the GenZ and Millennial Change Makers Award and nominated for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Leadership in Menstrual Health Advocacy

As the founder of Swasthina, Shobhini has championed sustainable menstrual health solutions. Collaborating with the Ladli Foundation, she designed environmentally sustainable incinerators and menstrual pad vending machines in government schools, significantly reducing menstrual health-related school dropouts.

Key accomplishments include:

Installation of menstrual pad vending machines and modified incinerators in multiple government schools, benefiting over 5,000 girls

Significantly reducing the negative impact of unsafe disposal of biohazardous waste of used menstrual pads.

Adoption of Shobhinis modified incinerators by the supplier of vending machines to the Govt of Rajasthan under the Ladli scheme.

Appreciation letter from the Minister of Health of Himachal Pradesh for the Swasthina initiative.

Upcoming Endeavors

Currently interning at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences in Bengaluru, Shobhini continues her research on astrophysical sources of gravitational waves and black hole merger dynamics. Her participation in initiatives like “Girls in Space” further underscores her commitment to promoting gender equality in STEM fields.

For More Information

For interviews or further inquiries about Shobhinis initiatives, please contact us at (Ms. Pulkit Grover – +91 9158715658).

About Swasthina

Swasthina is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic sustainable menstrual health solutions, empowering young women through education and access to healthcare and protecting the environment.

About Telescoping the Stars

Telescoping the Stars is an initiative by Shobhini aimed at promoting STEM education and astrophysics among youth, fostering scientific curiosity and discovery.