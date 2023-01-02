Shocking Have Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Called it Quits Heres What we Know

Shocking! Have Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain called it quits? – Check out to know the key details here.
Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Call it Quits: Bollywood is full of uncertain scoops and gossips when it comes to personal lives and relationships among celebs. Since, public figures are mostly under the media scrutiny, their dating life is always a hot topic for entertainment portals and tabloids. Be it linkup, breakup, catfights or wedding speculations, B-town celebs are always under the vigil of netizens and paparazzi. Recently, Tara Sutaria and Aaadar Jain have been in the news as their breakup reports are surfacing all over the internet. The duo who never admitted about dating each other have called it quits, as reported by ETimes.
DID TARA SUTARIA AND AADAR JAIN BREAKUP?
The report stated that, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways.” It further revealed, “They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly.” Since, Tara and Aadar seem to be quite cordial with each other, given their social media adulation. The news about them parting ways is indeed shocking as there has been no sign of any rift between them.
Apart from Tara and Aadar, the year 2022 also had reports about the break of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Though the alleged couple never admitted about being in a relationship. But Tiger confessed on Koffee With Karan 7, that he is currently single.
For more updates on Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, check out this space at India.com.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 7:37 PM IST
