SHOCKING! Passenger Finds Worm In Meal On Vande Bharat Express, Says ‘Meal Wasn’t Replaced Despite Complain’

A passenger aboard the Vande Bharat Express was in for a rude shock on Sunday when he discovered a worm in his food. The passenger was travelling from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin when the incident took place. Identified as Abhay Singh Sengar, he immediately raised an alarm after spotting the unwelcome intruder in his meal. In a bid to document the discovery, Sengar even recorded a video of the worm in his food packet.

Following this, Abhay created a ruckus in the train and approached the railway officials. He criticized the hygiene standards maintained by the railways and demanded accountability for the lapse. Angered, he complained to the railway officials and said, “If it’s not possible for the railways to offer hygienic food to passengers, then food services should not be offered to the passengers at all,” according to a report in freepressjournal.in.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Sengar alleged that his food packet was not promptly replaced despite the find. The situation escalated further when Sengar was reportedly not provided with a replacement meal even after an hour, leading him to disembark at Gwalior station.

The incident has sparked concerns among other passengers traveling on the Vande Bharat Express, with many highlighting similar instances of compromised food quality. Passengers have emphasized the urgent need for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to enforce stringent measures to ensure food safety standards are met. The IRCTC has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against the vendor responsible for the lapse.

Earlier, a passenger on Mumbai-bound Tejas Express found a worm in the upma served to him on the train. The passenger, 30-year-old Priyen Shah, said that the only reply from the authorities concerned was that they would be more careful in the future. Shah, a manager with a cooperative bank, was travelling to Bharuch on Wednesday for work, on Seat 25 in the C-7 coach.











