Shocking Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Released Stated To Be Critical
A team of the best specialists in the state, drawn from Apollo Hospital, SCB MCH, and Capital Hospital is attending to him.
Bhubaneswar: The condition of Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das is stated to be “critical” as per the latest reports. He was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda with an accompanying medical team of specialists and life support equipment.
Meanwhile, a few videos of the minister getting shot have been released.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE – VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED
This is extremely Shocking!
Odisha’s Health Minister has been SHOT Twice in the chest by Police ASI😱 pic.twitter.com/2y8WT2pvFS
— Naseeb Ibrar (@Naseebibrar) January 29, 2023
From Bhubaneswar airport, he was shifted immediately to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar where he is reportedly undergoing a surgical process at the Apollo Hospital operation theatre.
Naba Kishore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The minister sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. However, later he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.
“Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital,” Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 4:34 PM IST
Updated Date: January 29, 2023 4:43 PM IST
