Shocking! ‘What Is Rape?’ Asked 14-Year-Old Girl Two Days Before She Was Gang-Raped

A 14-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped in Assam’s Nagaon district on August 22. She read articles about Kolkata rape and murder case and had asked her aunt about what rape is just two days before the incident.

A shocking incident has come to light from Assam, where a 14-year-old minor girl was gang-raped in the Nagaon district on August 22. The victim had been talking to her aunt just two days before the incident, asking, “Aunty, what is rape?” Speaking about her niece, the woman mentioned that the minor girl had been reading an article about the Kolkata rape and murder case involving a 31-year-old female trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

According to the aunt of the victim, the minor girl felt “shattered” after the incident, adding that she has failed to protect her. She revealed that the minor girl dreams of becoming a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

“I never thought something so gruesome would happen here. It looks like I have failed to protect her. She dreams of becoming the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) one day. She even spoke to the DSP, when the latter came to visit her at the hospital, and managed to smile at her,” she said.

The 14-year-old was gang-raped by unknown people while she was returning to her home from her tuition classes. She was just 1 km aways from her home in Nagaon’s Dhing.

Local people found her in unconscious state and rushed her to hospital.

The little lass usually made it to her tutoring classes either by the side of her aunt or hitched onto a rickshaw. However, on this fateful day, she strayed from the norm and opted to pedal her way there on her bike. This choice of hers ignited an uproar across Assam, with deafening cries demanding fairness for her and extreme punishments for the committer.

The young girl’s dad, living in Guwahati, finds it hard to lend financial help. So, he set her up to stay with her aunt in Dhing. Earning just Rs 10,000 per month, her aunt shoulders the duty of seeing to her schooling and primary needs, as candidly shared by the aunt herself.

The aunt of the girl revealed that as soon as her niece is back to good health, she’s considering moving her out of Dhing for the sake of her well-being.

The authorities lately shared that Tafazul Islam, a prime suspect in the ongoing investigation, died while trying to escape arrest by leaping into a pond. Cops are tirelessly looking for the remaining individuals implicated.

