‘Short-Sighted Modi Sarkar Botched Healthcare Sector, Congress Will…’: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also slammed the Narendra Modi government for keeping health insurance in 18 per cent GST slab and said over 63 per cent Indians did not have health insurance.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Saturday claimed that BJP-led Central government completely mismanaged India’s healthcare sector and listed it as one of the major failures of the Narendra Modi government.

Ramesh asserted that the Congress will remedy this alleged mismanagement by bringing universal right to health if voted to power.

Reiterating the Congress poll promise of introducing ‘Right to Health’, Ramesh said the Congress said the Congress manifesto guarantees universal right to health which is the need of the hour considering the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance.

“The complete mismanagement of the healthcare sector is part of the long list of failures of the Modi Sarkar’s 10 years of Anyay Kaal. On June 4, every Indian can rest assured the Congress Party’s guarantee of a Right to Health for All,” Ramesh wrote on X.

The Congress leader also slammed the government for keeping health insurance in 18 per cent GST slab and said over 63 per cent Indians did not have health insurance.

“In our Nyay Patra has guaranteed a universal Right to Health for every Indian. At the center of this Right to Health is Rs. 25 lakh in health coverage for every single citizen,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP asserted the need for these revolutionary healthcare guarantees is very clear today and the “short-sighted Modi Sarkar” has slapped 18 percent GST on health insurance, thus making it impossible for a common man to pay for.

“The short-sighted Modi Sarkar has slapped an 18 percent GST on health insurance. Health insurance premiums have grown at 4x higher than inflation. Healthcare costs have grown at 18-20 percent per year according to PHDCCI, an industry body,” the Congress leader said.

“The cost for Rs. 10 lakh of health cover has grown by 75 percent in just the last 6 years. More than 90 crore Indians (63 percent) have no health insurance of any kind,” he added.

The Congress has in its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ promised universal and free healthcare in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics, primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries and health camps; free healthcare to include examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines, rehabilitation and palliative care.

