‘Shot Him Because…’: Imran Khan’s Attacker On Why He Fired At Ex-Pakistan PM

Imran Khan shot during rally in Pakistan: Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister, was shot during a rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad. One of the gunmen, who attacked Imran Khan, was arrested, officials said. In his confession to officials, the gunman said, “Imran Khan is misleading people.”Also Read – Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

Imran Khan survives assassination attempt – Top Points

Imran Khan was injured when the gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

The gunman, who fired shots at Imran Khan, was tackled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party’s supporters. He was later arrested.

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that the former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Imran Khan’s party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan’s leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

Brief: Imran Khan was shot in his leg during a rally in Wazirabad. The gunman, who fired shots at Imran Khan, was tackled by his supporters. He is now in policy custody. The motive behind the attack is yet to be known.