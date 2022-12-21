Menu
Search
National

Should India SUSPEND Flights From China Amid Rising Cases? Here’s What Majority of Indians Think

By: admin

Date:


COVID Cases in India: At present, flights from mainland China to India are through other countries while direct flights run from Hong Kong to India.

Should India SUSPEND Flights From China Amid Rising Cases?
Should India SUSPEND Flights From China Amid Rising Cases?

New Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in China, 7 in 10 Indians opined that all flights from China should be suspended and the government should prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) for anyone who has been in China in the last 14 days. At present, flights from mainland China to India are through other countries while direct flights run from Hong Kong to India.

According to a survey by social community engagement platform LocalCircles, 71 per cent of citizens said India should suspend flights from China as well as prohibit entry (mandatory quarantine) for anyone who has been in China in the last 14 days. Around 16 per cent respondents said the government should only suspend flights from China and let passengers who have been in China during the last 14 days come in via other countries with a negative Covid test report.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari urged the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols”, tweeted the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, with massive rise in COVID infection in China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and said that the the pandemic is not over yet, but “we are prepared to manage any situation”.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation”, he tweeted after a review meeting.




Published Date: December 21, 2022 4:16 PM IST



Updated Date: December 21, 2022 4:31 PM IST





Source link

Previous article5 Reasons Why This Amazing Drink Should be a Part of Your Winter Diet
Next articleNintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs, price and more
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb

admin -

Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want to see

admin -
Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want...

Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

admin -
Photo from Alex Eala’s Facebook MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is...

Nintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs, price and more

admin -
Nintendo Switch Pro: latest Switch 2 rumours, specs,...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb

National 0

Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want to see

0
Valve Steam Deck 2: the features we want...

Alex Eala to make pro Grand Slam debut in Australian Open

0
Photo from Alex Eala’s Facebook MANILA, Philippines—Alex Eala is...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh