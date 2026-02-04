DALLAS

Feb. 4, 2026



Turn Valentine’s Day into an opportunity to gift yourself and your dependents these FSA- and HSA-eligible products from FSA Store and HSA Store. It’s the perfect way to love yourself, your family, and your health.



/PRNewswire/ — Want to make Valentine’s even sweeter this year? Go beyond chocolates and flowers and add a little self-care., parent brand toand, is flipping traditional gifting on end with its list of “most-loved staff picks” that can be purchased with flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds. It’s the perfect way to show your love by gifting yourself and your eligible dependents trending products that support everyday health and self-care.“Nothing says ‘love’ more than tending to someone’s health and wellbeing, but FSA and HSA users often don’t realize they can use their tax-free funds to give the gift of good health to their eligible dependents or to invest in their own health and self-care,” said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. “And if you’re enrolled in an FSA with a March 15 grace period deadline, there’s no better time than now to check your balance and spend those funds to avoid a forfeiture.”To explore even more ways to treat yourself and your dependents to these proven products, check out the eligibility list atoris the parent brand toand, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the. Since 2010, the Health-E Commercebrands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerceplays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses. SOURCE Health-E Commerce