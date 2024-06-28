InternationalNational

Shraddha Kapoor and More than 500 Customers Attend the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Grand Unboxing Event

June 28, 2024
0 78 1 minute read

In a first-of-a-kind product Unboxing, OPPO’s latest F27 Pro+ 5G was unboxed in the presence of Bollywoods leading “Stree” Shraddha Kapoor and more than 500 customers. The event took place in Mumbai recently.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Unboxing Event

Mr. Abhishek Nayak, Learning and Development Director of OPPO Mobiles Mumbai, expressed his joy and said, “One of the key highlights of the event was the presence of the renowned Bollywood celebrity, Shraddha Kapoor, who joined the grand unboxing event of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G. The excitement reached new heights as more than 500 customers also participated in the unboxing event alongside Shraddha Kapoor, making it a first-of-its-kind event in the telecom industry.”

He further said, “As the customers unboxed the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, the anticipation and excitement in the air were palpable. The innovative features, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology of the phone captivated everyone present at the event, setting a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.”

OPPO is a famous mobile brand for its innovation, Camera technology and many More. Taking it a notch higher, the new phones boast some user-friendly features. “The phone is already popular among consumers as it is Indias first phone to come up with an IP69 rating, which means it can survive in water for up to 15 minutes. It also comes with damage-proof 360-degree armor body, 67W SUPERVOOC flash charge and Splash touch which makes this phone Best in the Price range,” Abhishek concluded.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

June 28, 2024
0 78 1 minute read

Related Articles

AARC Webinar Shines Spotlight on Use of Recycled Plastic in Food & Beverage Packaging

June 28, 2024

Buy Gaming Phones on EMI – Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card Online

June 28, 2024

Delhi Says Bye-Bye Summers As IMD Declares Onset Of Southwest Monsoon

June 28, 2024

Nirmal NR.386 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

June 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow