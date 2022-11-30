Shraddha Murder Accused Aaftab Said He Didn’t Regret Murder in Polygraph Test: Report

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawalla didn’t express any regret remorse while admitting that he murdered Shraddha. Poonawalla went through multiple sessions of polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

New Delhi: A day after the polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, was completed, reports surfaced stating that Poonawalla confessed about killing his girlfriend even during the test and showed no remorse about it. Citing sources in the probe team, a NDTV report said that Aaftab Poonawalla didn’t express any regret remorse while admitting that he murdered Shraddha. Poonawalla went through multiple sessions of polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

WHAT IS A POLYGRAPH TEST?

A polygraph test, often referred as lie detector test is based on the assumption that physiological responses that are triggered when a person is lying are different from what they would be otherwise. For a polygraph test, instruments like cardio-cuffs or sensitive electrodes are attached to the person, and variables such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration, change in sweat gland activity, blood flow, etc., are measured as questions are put to them. A numerical value is assigned to each response to conclude whether the person is telling the truth, is deceiving, or is uncertain.

AAFTAB TO UNDER NARCO TEST ON DEC 1

Poonawalla is also set to undergo a narco-analysis test also known as a lie-detection test is on December 1. A local court on Tuesday allowed Delhi Police to conduct the narco test, giving it permission to take him to a lab in Delhi’s Rohini on December 1 and 5.

WHAT IS A NARCO ANALYSIS TEST?

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia. In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. The investigating agencies use this test after the other evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case. This test is done only under the observation of a psychologist, investigating officer, or forensic expert. The test is conducted only after the subject is found medically fit.

THE SHRADDHA MURDER CASE SO FAR

Delhi Police is probing the murder case in which Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.



