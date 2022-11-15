Shraddha Murder Case: 5 Chilling Details Emerge

Shraddha Murder Case: The brutal murder of 26-year-old Palghar girl, which took place on May 18, has shaken the nation beyond belief. The gruesome murder came to light on November 14 after Delhi Police finally zeroed in on Poonawala, arrested him.
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha murder case, had used his girfriend’s instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. The brutal murder of 26-year-old Palghar girl, which took place on May 18, has shaken the nation beyond belief. The gruesome murder came to light on November 14 after Delhi Police finally zeroed in on Poonawala, arrested him. The accused has now confessed to the diabolic crime. “He confessed to the crime in a day. He was in front of me and he admitted that he killed Shraddha. I could not hear everything as I was not in a condition after knowing that my daughter had died,” the victim’s father said. Officials probing the murder have also revealed chilling details.
SHRADDHA MURDER CASE: 5 CHILLING DETAILS
- Aftab dumped Shraddha’s phone, her last location being traced so that it can be retrieved. Police are searching for the weapon used to chop her body into pieces. He used her Instagram account until June to give an impression of her being alive, said Delhi Police.
- The Delhi poloice investigation revealed the couple had frequent fights. Besides, Poonawala continued to meet several women on the dating app after killing Walkar.
- In March-April, the duo went to hill stations. Both of them had travelled to Himachal Pradesh for a few days and stayed together where they met a man who lived in Chhatarpur.
- Poonawalla said that he used to take the pieces of body in a black foil to the disposal at 2:00 AM due to the little movement of people at this hour.
- Aftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing the body parts.
SHRADDHA MURDER CASE: FATHER DEMANDS DEATH PENALTY FOR AFTAB
Now, father of Shraddha Walker has demanded a death penalty for the accused. Moreover, he has also suspected a ‘love jihad’ angle behind the incident. “I suspected a love jigad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust the Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction”, he added.