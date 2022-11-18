Shraddha Walker’s Photo From 2020 Reveals Torture And Brutality

Shraddha Walker Murder Case Delhi: The spine-chilling incident which has sent shockwaves across the country has put the spotlight on women’s safety yet again, especially for those in abusive relationships.

Shraddha Walker Was Hospitalised in 2020 For 4 Days

Shraddha Walker Murder Case Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation into the gory and grisly Shraddha Walker murder case, an old picture of the 26-year-old Palghar girl has emerged revealing the horrible truth of her relationship with her toxic live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla. The picture shows Shraddha with apparent bruising around her eyes, nose and cheeks. Moreover, a hospital report accessed by a TV channel said that she was admitted for 4 days to hospital 2 years back. The spine-chilling incident which has sent shockwaves across the country has put the spotlight on women’s safety yet again, especially for those in abusive relationships.

Speaking to a leading daily, Shraddha Walker’s friend narrated her ordeal. She asserted that Shraddha wanted to end her relationship with her boyfriend as he used to torture her mentally and assault her physically. Unfortunately, Shraddha was left with no option since Aaftab “emotionally blackmailed” her, threatening to die by suicide if she left him.

Her another friend Rajat said that Shraddha feared for her life. “They used to have a lot of fights. There was a fight to such an extent that she texted me on WhatsApp and asked me to take her somewhere that night. She said that if she lived with Aftab that night, he would kill her,” news agency ANI quoted Rajat as saying.

Aaftab assaulted her in 2021 as well when Shraddha’s friends had to intervene and come to her rescue. “I saw bruises on her neck, upper chest and her nose was bruised too. Even back then, we had warned him that we would file a police complaint,” Indian Express quoted her friend as stating.

Shradha Walker Murder Case: What Happened so Far

Yesterday, a Delhi court permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case. Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter. Acused Aaftab confessed to the Police that after chopping the body of Shraddha, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. Poonawalla also accepted that he “minced the intestines of Shraddha and flushed them. He also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder. To clean the blood, he used bleach and other chemicals on the floor. Except for the fingers, which he flung elsewhere, he hurled every component of the body into the jungle. On May 18, Aaftab beat her and after she fainted, he sat on her chest and then strangled her to death. He stated that it took him 10 hours to chop his live-in partner’s body into 35 different pieces.



