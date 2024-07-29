Shrewsbury International School India Hosts Leading Luminaries in Mumbai to Celebrate its Arrival in India

With an incredibly rich legacy of 472 years, Shrewsbury UK is now all set to open its doors in India as Shrewsbury International School India. With an illustrious list of alumni including Charles Darwin, Shrewsbury School has for centuries been synonymous with prestige and world-class education.

UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia with Board members & management of Shrewsbury International School India

To celebrate the arrival of the school in India, a momentous event was organised in Mumbai where Dominic Tomalin, the newly appointed Founding Headmaster of Shrewsbury, addressed an esteemed gathering of luminaries. Also present at the inaugural event were Mr. Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, consul generals of 11 nations, celebrities, leading HNIs and media leaders.

Nestled in a meticulously designed 150-acre campus in Bhopal, Shrewsbury International School India is a co-educational boarding school for students aged 11 to 18. It adheres to the prestigious British National Curriculum leading to Cambridge International examinations and A-Level courses. First Academic Session will Commence in August 2025.

“Complementing a rigorous academic curriculum, the campus will boast more than 20 indoor and outdoor sports; including Indoor Rowing, Scuba Diving, and Fencing for the first time in the country. The school has also collaborated with Trinity College London to provide diplomas in disciplines such as music and dramatics. These facilities will not only prepare the students to compete at national and international levels but will also contribute towards their overarching development, which lies at the core of Shrewsbury’s academic philosophy,” said Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Founder and President, Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India.

Dominic Tomalin emphasised that the school will offer its pupils the best practices of British independent schools and Indian value systems. He remarked, “At Shrewsbury, we intend to integrate India’s spiritual wisdom and intrinsic passion for learning with a holistic education model. We want our students to experience the strengths of both cultures and cultivate individual responsibility, confidence, discipline and a deep love for knowledge.”

Admissions for the academic session 2025-26 are now open, providing prospective parents an opportunity to engage with the promoters and the founding headmaster during extensive admission tours across the country. More details regarding the admission process and tour schedules can be found on the schools official website www.shrewsburyindia.in.