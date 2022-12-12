Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNationalShreyas Iyer Bowls to Virat Kohli During India's Net Session at Chattogram...
National

Shreyas Iyer Bowls to Virat Kohli During India’s Net Session at Chattogram Ahead of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

By admin
0
63


Ind vs Ban: What would surprise fans is the fact that he was getting a throwdown from Shreyas Iyer and not a regular bowler.

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli Tests, Shreyas Iyer,Shreyas Iyer News, Shreyas Iyer age, Shreyas Iyer ipl, Shreyas Iyer runs, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN Test, India vs Bangladesh Test, BCCI, IND vs BAN squads, IND vs BAN schedule, IND vs BAN timing, IND vs BAN predictions, IND vs BAN head to head, India playing XI, India predicted xi, India likely xi, Cricket News
Iyer Bowls to Kohli

Chattogram: Virat Kohli should be brimming with confidence after his 72nd international century a couple of days ago against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Chattogram. A firm believer in cashing in on the good form, Kohli was in the nets and sweating it out with the bat. What would surprise fans is the fact that he was getting a throwdown from Shreyas Iyer and not a regular bowler.

In the net beside where Kohli is batting, there is veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara who is also having a knock. At the end of the clip, you can hear the click of the cameras. Here is the clip:

Despite losing the ODI series, India would start favourites given the quality they still have. But yes, it will not be a cruise against the formidable hosts.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

With regular captain Rohit Sharma having picked up a finger injury, KL Rahul is set to lead the side. Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has been drafted in as Rohit’s replacement. Rishabh Pant, who wasn’t available in the ODI series, has been India’s top run-getter in Tests this year with 532 runs to his name in 5 matches.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 12:29 PM IST



Updated Date: December 12, 2022 12:33 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleJustin Brownlee naturalization earns Senate approval on final reading
Next articleDucati DesertX India Launched at ₹ 17,91,000: Know Features, Mileage and More
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
63
Previous articleJustin Brownlee naturalization earns Senate approval on final reading
Next articleDucati DesertX India Launched at ₹ 17,91,000: Know Features, Mileage and More
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677