Shreyas Iyer Doubtful For Tests vs Australia, Sarfaraz Khan Likely to be Added to India Squad – Report

Ind vs Aus: Eyebrows were raised when Sarfaraz did not get picked for the Test squad on the back of a good domestic season.

Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai: In what came as a major setback to India’s preparations for the ODI World Cup, premier batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODIs versus New Zealand. Iyer has been replaced by Rajat Patidar for the ODIs versus New Zealand. As per a report on InsideSport, Suryakumar Yadav is in line to make his Test debut against Australia. The report also states that Sarfaraz Khan could be added to the squad. While there is no confirmation on that, Sarfaraz continued his purple patch in domestic cricket as he smashed another century on Tuesday for Mumbai against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Eyebrows were raised when Sarfaraz did not get picked for the Test squad on the back of a good domestic season. The Indian board said that Sarfaraz was not picked because his performance for India A is not that great.

“He has to wait for his chance. He has done a fantastic job in domestic cricket. But he hasn’t quite managed the same feat for India A. To make it to the Test team, he has to score runs for India A whenever he gets the chance. When he gets runs against international bowlers in difficult conditions, he will be in the running,” a BCCI official said InsideSport.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.



