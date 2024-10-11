In a heartfelt celebration of devotion and community spirit, Shriram Finance proudly launched Sankalpanjali during this year’s Durga Pooja festivities at BagBazaar and Deshapriya Park Pandals. This unique interactive experience captivated the millions of devotees who gather each year to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Shriram Finance Introduces Sankalpanjali at Durga Pooja Celebrations: A Unique Blend of Technology and Tradition

Durga Pooja is not just a festival; it’s a time when people come together to express their hopes, dreams, and aspirations, offering their prayers to Maa Durga. However, with so many people present, individual moments with the divine can often feel rushed, making it difficult for devotees to convey their heartfelt aspirations. Recognizing this, Shriram Finance provided a remarkable opportunity for devotees to express their aspirations to the divine through the Sankalpanjali experience.

The Sankalpanjali Experience

As the experience unfolded, devotees bowed their heads in reverence, making heartfelt wishes. Utilizing a slingshot as part of a digital immersive experience, they offered their ‘Sankalpanjali’ towards the feet of the Goddess. This was followed by a magical moment when the names and pictures of the devotees appeared at the feet of Maa Durga on the screen, signifying that their prayers had been heard and their aspirations acknowledged. Additionally, in a meaningful digital manifestation, Shriram Finance sent the same image to the devotees as a token to reinforce their hopes and aspirations, reminding them that their wishes were aligned with the blessings of Maa Durga.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Sankalpanjali experience not only deepened the emotional connection between devotees and their faith but also left a lasting impression on the community.

This engagement was executed by Impact Communications & OOH Partners Work Fulcrum.