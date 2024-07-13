Shriram Finance Offers Fixed Deposit Plans Tailored for Senior Citizens

Shriram Finance, a leading name in the financial services sector, is now offering fixed deposit plans designed to meet the financial needs of senior citizens. This initiative comes at a pivotal time when the financial security of the elderly is becoming increasingly important. According to a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the population of senior citizens in India is projected to grow from 138 million in 2021 to 194 million by 2031. Addressing this significant demographic shift, Shriram Finance’s fixed deposit plans offers a secure and stable investment avenue to senior citizens for safeguarding their financial future.

Fixed Deposit Plans Tailored for Senior Citizens

Additional Interest Rates for Greater Returns

Shriram Finance FD offers highly competitive interest rates up to 9.40%* p.a. (inclusive of 0.50%*p.a. for Senior Citizen and 0.10%*p.a. for Women Depositors). This is notably higher than most of the average interest rates offered by many other financial institutions, making this an attractive option for senior citizens who are looking to maximize their returns. Higher interest rates directly translate to more substantial earnings, ensuring a reliable income stream during retirement.

Flexible Tenure Options

Shriram Finance FD offers flexible tenure options, ranging from 12 months to 60 months. This flexibility allows senior citizens to choose a tenure that best suits their financial planning needs. Whether they require short-term liquidity or long-term investment growth, these plans are designed to accommodate various financial goals and timelines.

High Credit Ratings

Shriram Finance FD plans are backed by high credit ratings. Rated “(ICRA)AA+ (Stable)” by ICRA and “IND AA+/Stable” by India Ratings and Research – reflecting its financial stability and trustworthiness. These ratings, coupled with Shriram Finances solid reputation, provide an extra layer of security for investors, ensuring their funds are in safe hands.

Accessibility and Ease of Investment

Shriram Finance has simplified the process of investing in fixed deposits. The application process is straightforward, with minimal documentation required. Senior citizens can invest through various channels, including the website (www.shriramfinance.in), Shriram One App (available both on Play Store and App Store), ensuring ease of access and convenience.

Interest Payment Options

Shriram Finance offers multiple interest payment options. Senior citizens can choose to receive their interest payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, depending on their financial needs. This flexibility ensures that they can manage their cash flow effectively, aligning with their expenditure patterns.

Conclusion

Shriram Finance’s FD for senior citizens are a timely and well-thought-out offering that addresses the critical financial needs of India’s growing elderly population. With attractive interest rates, flexible tenure options, and high credit ratings, Shriram FD stands out as an excellent investment choice for senior citizens looking to secure their financial future.

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with a network of 3,082 branches and an employee strength of 74,645 servicing to 83.97 lakhs of customers. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Disclaimer

With regards to deposit-taking activity of Shriram Finance Limited (‘SFL’), viewers may refer to detailed information and T&C provided in our application form available at https://www.shriramfinance.in/downloads. The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 31st January 2023 issued by the Bank under section 45-IA of the RBI Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for repayment of deposits/discharge of the liabilities by the company.