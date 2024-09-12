Shriram Finance Welcomes Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid as Brand Ambassador

Shriram Finance Ltd., the flagship company of the Shriram Group, proudly announces the onboarding of former Captain and Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Rahul Dravid, as their Brand Ambassador. This partnership unites two iconic entities renowned for their trust and reliability.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

Rahul Dravid, celebrated for his unwavering dedication on the cricket field, epitomizes the core values that Shriram Finance upholds. Just as Rahul was the backbone of Indian Cricket, Shriram Finance has been a steadfast partner in the financial journeys of countless individuals and businesses across the nation.

Mr. Y S Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram Finance, Mr. Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, Mr. Rahul Dravid, and Mr. Parag Sharma, MD & CFO, Shriram Finance

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance, “At Shriram Finance, our mission has always been to empower our customers by providing them with the financial tools and support they need to succeed. Rahul Dravid, with his commitment and impeccable record in nurturing young talent, aligns perfectly with our goal of enabling growth and success. We are thrilled to have him on board as our brand ambassador.”

YS Chakravarti, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Finance, “Rahul Dravid’s association with Shriram Finance represents a perfect blend of two entities that have consistently demonstrated trust, reliability, and excellence in their respective fields. Just as Rahul has been a pillar of strength for Indian cricket, Shriram Finance has been a reliable partner to our customers, helping them achieve their financial goals with confidence and security.”

Rahul Dravid, Former Captain and Coach of the Indian National Cricket Team,“I am honored to be associated with Shriram Finance, a company that has consistently prioritized the needs of its customers. Just as in cricket, where every innings is built on a foundation of trust and resilience, Shriram Finance has been building and supporting the financial journeys of individuals and businesses across India. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Shriram Finance is confident that this strategic association with Rahul Dravid will significantly advance its goals. This partnership not only strengthens Shriram Finance’s mission to positively impact the financial well-being of individuals and businesses in India but also reinforces its commitment to the values of trust and reliability that Rahul Dravid personifies on and off the field.

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Limited is the flagship company of the Shriram group which has significant presence in Consumer Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, Housing Finance, Stock Broking and Distribution businesses. Shriram Finance Limited is one of India’s largest retail asset financing Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) with Assets under Management (AUM) above Rs. 2.33 trillion. Established in 1979, Shriram Finance is a holistic finance provider catering to the needs of Small Road Transport Operators and small business owners and is a leader in organised financing of pre-owned commercial vehicles and two wheelers. It has vertically integrated business model and offers financing number of products which include passenger commercial vehicles, loans to micro and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tractors & farm equipment, gold, personal loans and working capital loans etc. Over last 45 years, it has developed strong competencies in the areas of loan origination, valuation of pre-owned commercial vehicles and other assets, and collections. It has a pan India presence with network of 3,095 branches and an employee strength of 75,813 servicing to 87.14 lakhs of customers.