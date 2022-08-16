Shrutinandan Releases Music Video, ‘Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara’ To Commemorate 75th Year 0f India’s Independence  

The very prestigious institution of Indian Classical music in Kolkata, Shrutinandan, today launched the much-awaited music video, ‘Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara’. The timeless classic was penned by the legend Dwijendralal Roy. Acclaimed tabla exponent and music composer, Pandit Bickram Ghosh, renowned tabla artist and music composer, Pandit Tanmoy Bose, along with Founder and Guru of Shrutinandan, Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Smt. Chandana Chakraborty, Principal, Shrutinandan and Shri Ananjan Chakraborty, popular and award-winning Music Composer were present to grace the grand music video launch that also marked the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Shrutinandan.

More than a hundred talented and dedicated pupils of Shrutinandan have lent their soulful voices to this music video that is also an honorary presentation to mark the glorious celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on 75th year of India’s Independence. The music video will feature Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, Smt. Chandana Chakraborty and their son, Sri Ananjan Chakraborty, in integral roles.

“As a part of our yearlong Silver Jubilee celebrations, this year Shrutinandan in its own distinctive way will present to our patrons a number of cultural functions on notable occasions. The launch of the music video; ‘Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara’ is a testimony of this. This song upholds the sagacious beauty and joy of patriotic fervour and celebrates the universality of our Bangla Bhasa.” Said Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, the Founder of Shrutinandan.

The grand launch of this music video is a maiden initiative by itself. Music academies and schools abroad usually undertake such inimitable measures to celebrate the glory of their cultures and pride of their nationalities. In our country for the time, Shrutinandan, the well-known classical music training institution for the children, has organised a music video launch ceremony of this scale over an entire evening in honour of our milestone Independence Day on 15th August 2022, as the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence

In this context, says Padmabhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, “We are immensely thankful to all students of Shrutinandan and their parents for being our backbone and showering their infinite enthusiasm and patience from the time of conceiving the notion of this inspiring music video till its successful completion. We are grateful to Kolkata Police for giving permission for the shoot of this video on Golf Club Road, Tollygunj. We expect an overwhelming response from the audience.”

The music video ‘Dhana Dhanya Pushpa Bhara’ has been directed by Gaurav Gupta and Tiasha Bhattacharya. Sri Durbadal Chatterjee has overseen the entire music arrangement for this project while the task of mixing and mastering of the music is credited to Sri Ananjan Chakraborty.