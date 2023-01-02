Shryeas Iyer Reveals His First Conversation With Sachin Tendulkar

India will play three match ODI series against Sri Lanka which will start from January 10 at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Shreyas Iyer is the part of India’s ODI squad against Sri Lanka.
New Delhi: Indian cricket Shreyas Iyer reveals his first-time conversation with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar when he was 14 years old. Iyer had a wonderful year (2022) as the batter and is the third-highest run-getter for India across formats smashing 1609 runs from 39 matches at an average of 48.75, including a ton and 14 half-centuries.
Recently in an interaction with Mashable India, the KKR captain spoke about his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar and revealed that the India legend is ‘obsessed’ with cricket. “I was 14-years-old and Sachin sir had come to BKC to give us motivation for a tournament. That was the first-time I ever met him and a one-on-one chat happened in the Ranji Trophy final. We had a brief chat and I asked him technique and stance, which keeps on changing during matches. I asked him, “what should I do?” He said that “dekh Shreyas, which you feel is perfect for that day, that is the right thing to do,”” he said.
“Sachin sir is so obsessed with cricket. He will keep on speaking only, he will give you so many tips. He said that “do whatever you feel comfortable with on that particular day”, he further added.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 3:16 PM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 3:37 PM IST
