Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And All You Need To Know

People celebrate the festival by taking a dip in holy waters and praying to the Sun god. Other traditional activities at the festival include flying kites and making sweets from gur (jaggery) and til (sesame seeds).

Makar Sankranti 2023: Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is the harvest festival celebrated with much grandeur across India and holds great significance for Hindus. Makar Sankranti traditionally marks the end of winter and will be celebrated on January 14 and 15. People worship Goddess Sankranti on the day, who according to Hindu legend killed the demon Sankarasur.

It is a custom to fly kites on this occasion and the sky will be full of them on Saturday. In the Uttarayan period, the days become longer and the nights become shorter. People also worship the lord on this occasion and some of them will also keep a fast.

People celebrate the festival by taking a dip in holy waters and praying to the Sun god. Other traditional activities at the festival include flying kites and making sweets from gur (jaggery) and til (sesame seeds).

When is Makar Sankranti 2023?

According to Panchang, Sun will enter Capricorn on January 14, 2023 at 8.21 pm. In such a situation, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 due to Udaya Tithi.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Puja Shubh Muhurat

Punya Kaal – on January 15, 2023 from 7.17 am to 5.55 pm

Maha Punya Kaal – January 15, 2023: from 7.17 am to 9.04 am

Sukarma Yoga – January 14 from 12.33 pm to 11.51 pm

Dhriti Yoga – from 11:51 am to 16:31 am on January 16

Makar Sankranti Punya Kaal Muhurat will be effective from 7:04 AM to 5:56 PM.

People may also perform puja at the following muhurat: Abhijeet Muhurat – 12:09 PM to 12:52 PM Vijay Muhurat – 2:16 PM to 2:58 PM Godhuli Muhurat – 5:43 PM to 6:10 PM Makar Sankranti Puja Vidhi Makar Sankranti is mainly a day deemed ideal for praying to Surya Bhagwan (the Sun God), but people also pay tributes to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi’s puja. The rituals may differ from one region/tradition to the other, but in general, the practice more or less remains the same. Make the following preparations before Makar Sankranti puja: Take a bath and wear fresh clothes. Begin the day by offering Arghya to Surya Bhagwan and chant the Surya Mantra shared below- Om Aadityaya Vidmahe, Martandaya Dheemahi, Tanno Suryah Prachodayat. You may also chant the Shri Aaditya Hridayam Stotram Clean the puja room. Fill the Panch Patra with some water or Gangajal Place a wooden chowki and cleanse it with Gangajal. Then cover it with a piece of fresh yellow cloth. Take a fistful of raw rice and make a small heap on the right side. Repeat this three more times. Respectfully place the idols/images of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi on the rice spread.Light an oil lamp and place it in the right corner of the chowki. Sprinkle some water on each of the deities one by one. Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings. Offer Haldi, Chandan, Kumkum, Janeu, Kalava, Durva grass, flowers, incense and bananas/fruits Conclude the puja by performing the aarti of each of the deities with lighted camphor. Distribute the Naivedhya as Prasad. Khichdi is also prepared and eaten during this event, particularly in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Makar Sankranti is often referred to as Khichdi for this reason.



