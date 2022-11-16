Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalShubhman Gill Confesses His Love For Sara Ali Khan As He Says...
National

Shubhman Gill Confesses His Love For Sara Ali Khan As He Says ‘Sara Di Sara Sach’

admin
By admin
0
48



Bollywood Diva sara ali khan and Indian cricketer Shubhaman gill are again creating the headlines. Rumours of both Sara and Shubman dating have been creating a buzz among the fans. Amid speculations, Shubman addressed the rumours for the first time. The young cricketer broke his silence on the relationship rumours during a chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’



Published: November 16, 2022 6:08 PM IST


By Video Desk

Bollywood’s Young Diva sara ali khan and Indian cricketer Shubhaman gill are again creating the headlines. After Sara’s relationship with Kartik Aaryan, actress Sara Ali Khan left the gossip mills running post-relationship rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill. Rumours of both Sara and Shubman dating have been creating a buzz among the fans for quite some time now. Amid speculations, Shubman addressed the rumours for the first time. The young cricketer broke his silence on the relationship rumours during his recent appearance on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:08 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Sudarsan Pattnaik Thanks PM Modi For Speaking About Bali Yatra With Sand Art
Next article
PVL: PLDT vows to go all-out vs Chery Tiggo despite slim semis chances
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

Shubhman Gill Confesses His Love For Sara Ali Khan As He Says ‘Sara Di Sara Sach’

admin
By admin
0
48



Bollywood Diva sara ali khan and Indian cricketer Shubhaman gill are again creating the headlines. Rumours of both Sara and Shubman dating have been creating a buzz among the fans. Amid speculations, Shubman addressed the rumours for the first time. The young cricketer broke his silence on the relationship rumours during a chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’



Published: November 16, 2022 6:08 PM IST


By Video Desk

Bollywood’s Young Diva sara ali khan and Indian cricketer Shubhaman gill are again creating the headlines. After Sara’s relationship with Kartik Aaryan, actress Sara Ali Khan left the gossip mills running post-relationship rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill. Rumours of both Sara and Shubman dating have been creating a buzz among the fans for quite some time now. Amid speculations, Shubman addressed the rumours for the first time. The young cricketer broke his silence on the relationship rumours during his recent appearance on Preeti and Neeti Simoes’ Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: November 16, 2022 6:08 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Sudarsan Pattnaik Thanks PM Modi For Speaking About Bali Yatra With Sand Art
Next article
PVL: PLDT vows to go all-out vs Chery Tiggo despite slim semis chances
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677