Shubman Gill BREAKS Silence on Hardik Pandyas Controversial Dismissal During Ind-NZ 1st ODI

Shubman Gill BREAKS Silence on Hardik Pandya’s Controversial Dismissal During Ind-NZ 1st ODI

Ind vs NZ: Gill, who was at the non-striker’s end when the event took place, reckoned the ball missed the bails.

Gill on Hardik’s Controversial Dismissal

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya’s dismissal on Wednesday during the opening ODI versus New Zealand on Wednesday stirred a controversy, player of the match Shubman Gill has broken his silence on what he felt. Gill, who was at the non-striker’s end when the event took place, reckoned the ball missed the bails. Keeper Tom Latham’s gloves were close to the stumps and hence – despite the replays – it was hard to make out what exactly happened.

“As a non-striker batsman, I didn’t think that the ball hit the stumps, even when I was watching the replay. Sometimes there’s a blind spot – you can’t really tell what happened. I thought with the bail falling towards the crease, it’s a bit weird if the ball is hitting like that and the bail falling towards the crease,” Gill said at the post-match presser.

“These bails are different. It’s a heavy bail and the stumps are a bit different. But, at the end of the day, you have to go with the third umpire and respect his decision,” he added.

Pandya’s knock was cut short by the controversial dismissal. He was dismissed for 28 off 38 balls. It was Gill’s record-breaking 208 off 149 balls that powered India to a mammoth 349 for six.

Chasing 350 to win, NZ was reeling at 131 for six when Michael Bracewell walked in and stitched a 162-run stand with Mitchell Santner to get the chase back on track. Eventually, NZ fell short by 12 runs. Bracewell was the star of the show for NZ as he hit a breathtaking 140 off 78 balls.



