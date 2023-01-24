Shubman Gill Equals Pakistans Babar Azam For Most Runs In 3-Match Bilateral Series

Home

IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Equals Pakistan’s Babar Azam For Most Runs In 3-Match Bilateral Series

Shubman Gill scored his second century in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. He scored 208 in the first ODI.

Shubman Gill scored his second ton in the series against New Zealand. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill continued his good form with yet another century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. Earlier, Gill has scored his maiden double ton in ODIs in the first match of the series.

Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022: 64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12), 116(97), 208(149), 40*(53) & 112(78) pic.twitter.com/j3QXZfx3iM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 24, 2023

Having been given the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan, Gill has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and proved once again why he is the best fit for the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma.

However, son after Rohit departed, Gill followed suit too after chasing a wide delivery from Blair Tickener and giving a simple catch to Devon Conway at backward point.

Gill’s 112 came in just 78 balls that included 13 fours and five sixes. With 208, 40 not out and 112, Gill equalled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for most runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

Gill gill gill !!! You beauty 🤛 @ShubmanGill congratulations @ImRo45 about time you scored your 30th ton 💪 shabash mundiyo!!! Chake de 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsNewZealand — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 24, 2023

While Babar scored 360 runs in three ODIs against West Indies in 2016, Gill did the same against New Zealand in this series. The 24-year-old Gill also became the quickest India to complete four hundreds in ODIs surpassing Shikhar Dhawan.

While Dhawan completed the milestone in 24 innings, Gill took three innings less.



