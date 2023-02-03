Shubman Gill Has The Makings to Reach League of Virat, Rohit Sharma

Home

Nagpur: Shubman Gill has surely become the new blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket, thanks to his good show across formats. With expectations now high from Gill, he has been receiving praise from all quarters. Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is the latest to be in awe of Gill. Claiming Gill has the potential to become the greatest batter of the next generation, Sharma said he has the makings of reaching the league of Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Shubman Gill has the potential to become the greatest player of the next generation. Gill has the makings to reach the league of Virat and Rohit,” Rajkumar Sharma told India News.

Gill recently became the youngest to hit international centuries across formats. Last month, he hit a double-hundred against New Zealand in an ODI to become the youngest to do so. He would now be featuring in the Test side for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy where India would play four Tests which would also be part of the World Test Championship.

Expectations would be high from Gill as he is expected to open with captain Rohit Sharma. The first Test against Australia starts on February 9 at Nagpur.

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.



