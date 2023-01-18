National

Shubman Gill Hits Maiden Double Century in 1st ODI Against New Zealand

The Gujarat Titans batter achieved it in just 145 balls, which included 19 fours and 8 sixes. 

Shubman Gill Hits Maiden Double Century in 1st ODI Against New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: After creating history in the 1st ODI against New Zealand to be the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs, the 23 year old also smashed his first ever double century on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

He scored 208 off 149 deliveries before getting out on the hands of Henry Shipley. His innings saw a total of 9 sixes and 19 fours at a strike-rate of almost 140 as India reach 349 runs after 50 overs of play.

He is the 5th Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to hit a double century in the 50-over format of the game. This also happens to be the highest individual score for India in ODIs against the Kiwis.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 5:16 PM IST





