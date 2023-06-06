Menu
Shubman Gill is like Sachin Tendulkar: Wasim Akram compares Gujarat Titans’ batter with Little Master

Shubman Gill’s outstanding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has garnered high praise from former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. Akram has compared bowling to Gill in T20s to bowling to Sachin Tendulkar during the initial overs of an ODI match, when fielding restrictions are in place.

Since making his international debut in 2019, Gill has represented India in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs and six T20Is. With a Test batting average of 34.23, including two centuries and four half-centuries, the right-handed batsman has showcased his ability to perform at the highest level.

Gill, who has been in splendid form across formats, emerged as the top run-scorer in the recently concluded IPL season. With 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33, including three centuries, the 23-year-old played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans’ journey to the runners-up position.

Akram expressed his admiration for Gill’s batting style in a discussion on Sportskeeda. He highlighted the similarity between Gill and Tendulkar, emphasising their ability to play proper cricketing shots instead of recklessly going after every delivery. Akram acknowledged that bowling to such players requires a different strategy and skill set.

“If I was bowling to Jayasuriya and Kaluwitharana, I know I have a chance of getting them out because they try to go after every ball. Players like Sachin and Gill play proper cricketing shots,” Akram said.

Recognising Gill as a special talent, Akram predicted a bright future for the young Indian batsman. Gill, according to the Sultan of Swing, possesses the potential to score consistently across all three formats and has the makings of a future superstar in world cricket.

“I don’t know how the previous franchise released him, not realising his potential and not realising he can be the future captain, not just in franchise cricket; maybe eventually for India too,” Akram added.

Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Gill, who used to be a key player for the team. Head coach Brendon McCullum earlier acknowledged his disappointment at losing the young Indian opener but emphasised the necessity of making difficult decisions during the retention process.

