Shubman Gill is very similar to…: Former Indian cricketer compares Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

Former India middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has compared Shubman Gill to legendary Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He also stated that while both Sachin and Virat are legends in their own right, the latter still has some weaknesses and failed to score runs in the 2014 England series.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif said, “Sachin was also a very organized batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series”

“I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses”

The former Indian batter also believes that Gill possesses technique and mental strength like Sachin Tendulkar and is on the path to becoming a great player. He also added that it usually takes 8-9 years for players to achieve the stature Gill has in his short career.

Shubman Gill’s performance in 2023 has earned him comparisons with his idols Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. In fact, the young Indian opener is the second-highest run-getter in a single IPL season with 890 runs in this year’s tournament, behind only Virat Kohli’s 973 runs.

Gill has broken many records in 2023, starting with his maiden T20 international century in January this year. He followed that up with a century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February. He also joined the elite list of players to score a double century in ODIs.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will next be seen at the World Test Championship, which will be played at the iconic Oval Stadium in London from June 7-11.

Updated: 05 Jun 2023, 01:30 PM IST