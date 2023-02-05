Shubman Gill Reacts to Fangirls Wish to Match With Him on Tinder Goes Viral Ahead of BGT – WATCH

Home

Shubman Gill Reacts to Fangirl’s Wish to Match With Him on Tinder Goes Viral Ahead of BGT – WATCH

In a clip shared by Gill in response, the 23-year-old can be seen showing off his swag and later having a Tinder profile.

Shubman Gill TINDER

Nagpur: Shubman Gill has gone from a good talent to becoming the blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket recently with his strong performances across formats. Thanks to his glorious run, he has been receiving a lot of praise from all quarters. His good show has also increased his fan following. Not long back, during the final T20I versus New Zealand, a fangirl made a unique request to Gill where she asked Tinder to match her with the cricketer. After that went viral, Gill has now reacted to it.

In a clip shared by Gill in response, the 23-year-old can be seen showing off his swag and later having a Tinder profile in which his bio read, “Tera hero idhar hai”.

Gill brought up his maiden T20I century in the final match at Ahmedabad and was awarded the man of the match.

“It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn’t happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me. When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill has moved to Nagpur and joined the squad for the upcoming Tests versus Australia. The first Test starts on February 9 at Nagpur.



