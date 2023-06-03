Menu
Shubman Gill rejects comparisons with Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar: ‘You can’t really…’

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill has spoken up about comparisons with Indian cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 23-year-old is on the cusp of breaking Virat Kohli‘s record for the most number of runs in a single IPL season.

Shubman Gill is currently the highest run-scorer in this year’s IPL, with 851 runs in his 16 innings at an average of 60.78 and a strike rate of 156.43. Gill has also played a pivotal role in helping Gujarat Titans reach the IPL 2023 final, scoring 3 centuries in his last 4 innings.

The young Indian opener has often expressed his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. When asked about his cricketing idols in a post-match interaction with Star Sports, Gill had said that Sachin Tendulkar was his idol in the early days of cricket. He also said that he was inspired by Virat Kohli’s cricket and his body language.

Gill has achieved several accolades at a young age, including a hundred in every format of the game at an international level, including a double century in the ODIs. These achievements have led him to be compared to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar at various points in his career.

However, the GT opener believes he would probably not be as inspired to play cricket if India had not won the 2011 World Cup. Speaking about the comparisons with legendary cricketers, Gill said, “…The generation that all of these people – Sachin sir (Tendulkar) sir, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit Sharma – have inspired us beyond. Had we not won the ’83 World Cup, had there been a Sachin Tendulkar? No. Had we not won the 2011 World Cup, would I be as inspired? Maybe, maybe not. These kinds of legacies are immortal, you can’t really define them,”

Gill’s sensational run in this year’s IPL has also earned him praise from Sachin Tendulkar. In a Twitter post on Sunday, the former Indian cricketer wrote, “Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan’s hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!”

Updated: 30 May 2023, 06:51 AM IST



Source link

