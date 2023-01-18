Home

Shubman Gill Suavely Seals Off His World Cup Spot

It is not often that Gill shows much emotion after reaching a landmark, but the 200 saw some punching of the air and some pumping up, which could well be addressed at those, if any are there, questioning his presence and continuance.

Shubman Gill Suavely Seals Off His World Cup Spot. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill was among the stars at Hyderabad on Wednesday but that is not a new thing. The tall, languid youngster, a delight for all concerned for a long time has also taken care of one headache for the selectors for the ICC World Cup. All the discussion about who will be partnering Rohit Sharma at the top of the inning were already moot but now, with that knock against New Zealand, possibly one of the best by the young man, have also taken care of the conjecture of whether anyone else will be tried for the spot. Shubman Gill is here to stay, for a long time.

A lot of permutation and combinations are underway in the Indian cricket circles. Questions about players like Sarfaraz Khan, who has set the domestic stats ablaze, or about how Ishan Kishan got side-tracked after a brilliant double-hundred on the One-Day International circuit, and none of these has shown the selectors or the cricket board in really poor light.

But if there was one thing all of these agencies would do well not to do is to fidget around with Gill’s position. He needs to be right up there.

He is not always a batter who will take off from ball one like Suryakumar Yadav or Kishan. Gill often needs a little bit of time to settle down, and his strike rate in the first five or six overs may not always be great.

But that is not an issue since he has this ability to stay long and cross the strike rate of 100 in a gracefully fluent manner and as now visible, can score hefty hundreds.

It is still a way to the World Cup, but not that much that the Indian side should be fiddle with the positions that are self-filling. Of the big men, Rohit Sharma as skipper, Virat Kohli and Yadav have sealed their spots, as would Hardik Pandya. Among the rest, Gill I think can sit easy metaphorically, as he surely is in the fray now.

A short time notwithstanding, a lot can go wrong in terms of physical fitness, so it would also make sense, after a while, to start deciding which names have already have a World Cup tick against them and let them off for a while instead of going through meaningless bilateral series. That should leave the rest to battle it out for the remaining slots.

Gill is in that select company. He can do little wrong now and that is a great boost for Indian cricket.



