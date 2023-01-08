Shubman Gill to Umran Malik; Players Eyeing ODI World Cup Team India Squad

Ind vs SL ODIs: A number of players would look to make the most of their opportunity in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill | Ind vs SL

Guwahati: After a successful T20I series, India gets ready for an important ODI series versus Sri Lanka. Given it is the year of the ODI WC, all 50-over games would be important. Also, there are spots up for grabs. The Indian board had made it official that they have a pool of 20 players to select from for the ODI WC. A number of players would look to make the most of their opportunity in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Lankan side has shown that they have the arsenal to challenge in their backyard in the T20Is. In the ODIs, something similar is expected.

So, here are possible players eyeing to do well in the upcoming series to seal a spot for themselves in the ODI WC squad.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan: Both the young openers would be eyeing that other opener’s slot. For sure, captain Rohit Sharma opens, it is about who walks out with him. Both Gill and Kishan have done well in recent times and stand a good chance of impressing the selectors.

Umran Malik: The pacer has been picked in the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Interesting to see he gets a game or not with the return of Jasprit Bumrah. There is Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami as contenders.

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar: The two players are there in the ODI squad. Both are contenders to get picked for the ODI WC squad. Patel and Sundar would know they have to make the most of the opportunities they get.



