Shubman Gill to Umran Malik; Players Eyeing ODI World Cup Team India Squad

Ind vs SL ODIs: A number of players would look to make the most of their opportunity in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Guwahati: After a successful T20I series, India gets ready for an important ODI series versus Sri Lanka. Given it is the year of the ODI WC, all 50-over games would be important. Also, there are spots up for grabs. The Indian board had made it official that they have a pool of 20 players to select from for the ODI WC. A number of players would look to make the most of their opportunity in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Lankan side has shown that they have the arsenal to challenge in their backyard in the T20Is. In the ODIs, something similar is expected.
So, here are possible players eyeing to do well in the upcoming series to seal a spot for themselves in the ODI WC squad.
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan: Both the young openers would be eyeing that other opener’s slot. For sure, captain Rohit Sharma opens, it is about who walks out with him. Both Gill and Kishan have done well in recent times and stand a good chance of impressing the selectors.
Umran Malik: The pacer has been picked in the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Interesting to see he gets a game or not with the return of Jasprit Bumrah. There is Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami as contenders.
Axar Patel and Washington Sundar: The two players are there in the ODI squad. Both are contenders to get picked for the ODI WC squad. Patel and Sundar would know they have to make the most of the opportunities they get.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 1:06 PM IST
Updated Date: January 8, 2023 1:09 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shehnaaz Gill Had a Great Fall While Filming ‘Moonrise’ on Beach, Bursts Into Laughter
[ad_1] Shehnaaz Gill recently had a great fall while filming ‘Moonrise’ on beach with Guru Randhawa as the funny BTS...
Vikramaditya Singh, 6 Other MLAs Take Oath Today
[ad_1] Vikramaditya Singh, 33, is the youngest member in the cabinet while Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, 82, is the eldest....
Bihar Man Begins Wheelchair Journey from Kanyakumari to Siachen to Implement Accessibility for Differently-abled
[ad_1] The man in wheelchair and has named his journey the 'Accessible World Campaign'. He also plans to bring about...
Ashish Nehra Made A Big Difference To My Captaincy At Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya
[ad_1] Suryakumar's 112* in 51 balls helped India to beat Sri Lanka in 3rd T20 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium,...
Gautam Gambhir Bats For Surykumar Yadav Entry In Test Cricket
[ad_1] SKY's unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first...
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Latest Advisory. Check List Of Alternate Routes, Roads Blocked
[ad_1] As traffic continue to snarl due to closure of Delhi's Ashram Flyover, traffic police has issued a list of...
Average Rating