Shubman Gill’s message after India’s loss in World Test Championship (WTC) final: ‘Not finished’

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill has made a bold statement after his team lost out to Australia in the final of World Test Championship Final. The Kangaroos defeated the Indian team by 209 runs to become the only team to win all ICC events.

The Indian team was found lacking in all departments during the WTC Final, with the star-studded bowling lineup giving away more than 450 runs in the first innings and the batters not able to take the team past the 300-run mark in any of the innings.

However, after the match, Shubman Gill shared an image of the Indian team with the caption, ‘Not finished’.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had also put out an Instagram story after the WTC Final loss, quoting the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu in the image, the story read “Silence is a source of great strength,”

Coming off the back of a record-breaking IPL season, Shubman Gill was unable to replicate those efforts in the longer format of the game. The 23-year-old opener was dismissed for 13 and 18 in his two innings at The Oval. However, Gill’s dismissal in the second innings was the subject of much controversy, with fans and former cricketers questioning whether Cameron Green had actually taken the diving catch safely.

The incident occurred when a well-set Shubman Gil faced Scott Bolland in his 4th over. A delivery from Bolland around the 5th stump line caught the edge of Gill and flew to Cameron Green at gully. Green’s reaction suggested he had taken the catch cleanly, but replays suggested the ball may have hit the ground as the Aussie took the catch.

Meanwhile, India head coach Rahul Dravid after the loss said that his team hardly got the time to prepare for the WTC Final. Speaking to Star Sports, Dravid said, “We hardly got a few weeks preparation after the IPL, plus there weren’t any tour games. I’m not here to complain, many congratulations to Australia”

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 09:23 AM IST