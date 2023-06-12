Shubman Gill’s message after India’s loss in World Test Championship (WTC) final: ‘Not finished’

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill has made a bold statement after his team lost out to Australia in the final of World Test Championship Final. The Kangaroos defeated the Indian team by 209 runs to become the only team to win all ICC events.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)