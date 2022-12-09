Friday, December 9, 2022
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy Pastel Pink Dress, Netizens Say Fierce As Fire| Watch Video

Shweta Tiwari has an insane body, which she flaunts from time to time. Recently Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures in a pink dress flaunting her plunging neckline. In a pastel pink dress, she looks like the hottest diva. Watch the video to see her gorgeous look.

Sweta Tiwari keeps her social media game really strong. Recently Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures in a beautiful pink dress flaunting her plunging neckline. Captioning the post she wrote, ‘catch a glimpse. As soon as she shared her post, fans flocked to the comments section of her post to react to it. A user wrote, ‘you are very beautiful while another wrote, ‘sooooooo hotttttttt’. Some of them also compared her with her daughter Palak Tiwari and wrote ‘you look like palak’s sister. Watch Video to see her latest looks.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 5:03 PM IST





