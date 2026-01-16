, one of India’s leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, has announced the appointment of Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador. The association marks a significant step for the brand, reinforcing its progressive outlook by aligning with one of India’s most respected women leaders in sport. With this partnership, Shyam Steel highlights its belief that strength today goes beyond infrastructure, it reflects mindset, inclusion, and shared responsibility. Guided by its core philosophy,, the brand continues to evolve its narrative by acknowledging the growing role of women in shaping key household and construction-related decisions. As women increasingly take the lead in decisions around home building, safety, and long-term investments, Shyam Steel’s association with Harmanpreet Kaur reflects this shift. Her leadership, resilience, and sportsmanship mirror the brand’s belief in strength with purpose, responsibility, and long-term commitment. At the heart of this association lies the belief that strong nations are built on strong choices, choices made even before the foundation is laid. Today, these decisions are increasingly being led by women, who prioritise safety over shortcuts and quality over compromise. Through this partnership, Shyam Steel reinforces its campaign thought –-a reflection of how responsible decisions build strong homes, and strong homes contribute to a stronger nation. Strengthening this commitment further, Harmanpreet Kaur will also be actively associated witha one-stop digital solution designed to simplify the entire home-building journey. From planning and material selection to expert guidance and execution support, the app enables homeowners to make informed, responsible decisions at every stage, right from the foundation to final possession. Harmanpreet’s association with Apna Ghar reinforces the platform’s message of trust, reliability, and confidence in making the right choices while building a home. Commenting on the association,, said, “This partnership represents a shared belief in discipline, determination, and reliability – values that define both Shyam Steel and Harmanpreet Kaur. As a brand, we have always stood for strength with purpose, and Harmanpreet’s leadership on and off the field reflects this philosophy in its truest sense.” Adding perspective on the growing influence of women in construction-related decisions,said, “Today, women are no longer just participants but key decision-makers when it comes to building homes and securing the future of their families. Our association with Harmanpreet Kaur, including her involvement with the Apna Ghar platform, celebrates this change. She represents confidence, leadership, and trust qualities that resonate strongly with modern Indian women and align perfectly with Shyam Steel’s vision of building a stronger, more inclusive India.”said, “I am proud to associate with Shyam Steel and its Apna Ghar initiative — ‘Neev Se Pravesh Tak’, a one-stop solution for all home-building needs, which supports families in making informed and responsible decisions while building their homes. The brand’s vision of building a stronger India, backed by purpose and responsibility, resonates deeply with my own journey as a sportsperson and leader.” This strategic association has been facilitated with the support of Yash Daga, Director at KPRD Fiberboard Advertising, whose integrated brand partnership approach played a key role in bringing together two strong, purpose-driven entities aligned on credibility, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through this collaboration, Shyam Steel reiterates its commitment to partnering with personalities who embody leadership, resilience, sportsmanship, and trust. The association also signals the brand’s inclusive and forward-looking approach, recognising women as influential stakeholders in India’s growth and infrastructure journey. Shyam Steel has a strong presence acrossThe appointment of a nationally admired woman sports leader further strengthens the brand’s connection with diverse audiences across regions. With this announcement, staying true to its mission of