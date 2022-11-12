Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Friend Simple Kaul Tried to Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death News: TV actor’s friend Simple Kaul recalled how everyone tried to revive him for 45 minutes but couldn’t save.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Friend Simple Kaul Tried to Revive Him For 45 Minutes

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s sudden death due to a heart attack at the age of 46 has left the industry in shock. Siddhaanth passed away during his gym workout in Mumbai. His close friend, actress Simple Kaul (Shararat fame) talked about Siddhaanth’s death as she was the first one to reach the hospital. Simple recalled that Siddhaanth was not feeling well in the gym so his trainer asked him to go easy but he still pushed himself and did bench press.

Simple Kaul recalled, “He was in the gym and was working out. (Before that) He was feeling unwell and told (one of his friends) that ‘I don’t want to work out, but he pushed himself. He spoke to the instructor as well, and the instructor told him to go easy. He was doing a bench press and he collapsed. They took his body to Kokila Ben hospital and tried reviving him for 45 minutes. They couldn’t revive”.

The reason behind Surryavanshi’s sudden death is still unclear, however, his body has been sent for a postmortem. “I think it is important for people to listen to their body. He was a lovely human being and he was a healthy guy, people used to take tips from him,” Kaul adds. She mentions that his trainers were “questioned” at the hospital.

Talking about Siddhaanth’s supermodel wife Alesia Raut, Simple told the portal, “Alesia was very much in pain. She was inside (the whole time), and his daughter rushed back from Pune. I didn’t have the courage to see him, so I didn’t go inside. It’s difficult to see your friend like that. Whoever went inside they came out crying”.

Siddhaanth is survived by his wife Alesia and two children.



