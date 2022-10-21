Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalSiddhant Chaturvedi Blushes After Paps Tease Him About Rumoured GF Navya ji...
National

Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes After Paps Tease Him About Rumoured GF Navya ji aa rahe hai

admin
By admin
0
47



Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be dating each other. On Thursday, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash in Mumbai where who’s who of Bollywood were present at the party like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur. When Siddhant Chaturvedi made a solo appearance at the Diwali party, paps teased him with his rumoured girlfriend’s name Navya Naveli Nanda.Also Read – Esha Gupta Brightens up Diwali Season in Rs 94,800 Red Printed Lehenga With Sexy Plunging Neckline – Hot Pics

Siddhant was in a hurry so paps asked him to wait outside the party. They said, “Navya ji aa rahe hain, rukiye.” The Gehraiyaan actor started blushing and nodded his head. As soon as the video was shared online, fans started gushing over him. A user commented, “Sudhar jao camera walo 😂😂😂 breakup ho chuka hai Dono me 😂😂”. Another wrote, “Haaye”. Also Read – Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

If you haven’t seen the video yet, check it out right below:

However, Siddhant and Navya have always maintained silence over their alleged relationship status. On Koffee With Karan 7, Ishaan Khattar hinted about their closeness and said ‘Ananda’ while looking at Siddhant Chaturvedi when KJo asked about his relationship status. Also Read – Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday Are Head Over Heals in Love With Each Other, These PICS From Diwali Bash Are Proof





Source link

Previous articleDemand For Properties See A Surge Of 30%
Next articleElephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677