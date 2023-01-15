Sidharth Malhotra Breaks Silence on People Comparing Mission Majnu With Salman Khan Ek Tha Tiger
Sidharth Malhotra Says His Upcoming Film Mission Majnu is Not ‘In-Your-Face’ Like Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger
Actor Sidharth Malhotra is on a promotional spree for his upcoming Netflix film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Mission Majnu is a spy thriller and after watching the trailer people thought this looked like Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. In the latest interview with a media portal, he opened up on playing the role of an undercover agent in Pakistan. Responding to those remarks, Sidharth Malhotra broke the silence and said Mission Majnu is a different form of a spy film and not like ‘an out-and-out action film’ like Ek Tha Tiger.
Expressing his views further, Sidharth Malhotra told Hindustan Times, “This is a spy genre which is not taking that in-your-fae hero approach. I don’t even use guns in the film. There is one action piece where he is using a gun because in reality, it would defeat the purpose if he was going out killing everybody. I really love the way they would work on information gathering, which is more of trial and error. That is the USP. It has an emotional graph for sure. It is not an out-and-out action film like James Bond or Ek Tha Tiger, where they are blasting things around. I think it makes for a fresher watch.”
Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Kumud Mishra, Rajit Kapur, Arjan Bajwa, and Sharib Hashmi.
January 15, 2023
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 9:17 AM IST
