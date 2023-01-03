Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Blush As They Return From Dubai Fans Say See You Both As Bride And Groom

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday after they rang New Year together in Dubai – Watch SidKiara’s viral clip!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. They celebrated the New Year in Dubai with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra before returning to Mumbai. In a viral clip, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday keeping a low profile. Kiara Advani looked chic as always in a soft pink shirt, white trousers, and golden shoes with her hair neatly pulled up in a bun. Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in a white shirt, black track pants, and a black t-shirt. Sidharth-Kiara walked side by side as they engaged in a conversation. The adorable duo were blushing soon after they were spotted by the paps.

WATCH SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI’S VIRAL AIRPORT CLIP

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s video went viral in no time. Several users dropped heart and heart eye emojis for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Wow best jodi of bollywood 👏 bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo 😍😍😍 want to see u both as a bride and groom ❤️🙌.” Another user wrote, “They have positive vibe around ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️cant wait for their wedding 😍😍.” One of them also said, “Ye dono ka saath hona iss baat ka evidence hai ki kabhi kabhi hmara shak sahi hota hai… 😂😂.”

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI’S VIRAL PICS FROM DUBAI

Manish uncle atp you are defined running a secret sidkiara fp plss like there is no way we are getting so much content served 😭😭🤝

Pls improve you designs so that we can accept you wholeheartedly in the fd thanks 🥰🙏🙏#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/L5OM3d1rC9 — Sunshine 🌼 (@timepasshai) January 2, 2023

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. He also has action-thriller Yodha in his pipeline. Kiara Advani on the other hand is all set to reunite with Kartik Aaryan for the rom-com Satyaprem Ki Katha.

