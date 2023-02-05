Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Wedding Jaisalmers Suryagarh Palace Decorated With Fresh Foowers; Folk Artists Perform Video

Home

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Decorated With Fresh Flowers; Folk Artists Perform – Video

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace has been decorated with fresh flowers and Rajasthani folk artists are performing at the venue.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pre-celebrations have already started. From paparazzi to internet, everyone is going berserk as the power couple are finally tying the knot. Siddharth and Kiara’s families and their friends from B-town have already arrived at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. On Sunday afternoon, actor Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived in Jaisalmer. Maish Malhotra had already reached Jaisalmer along with Kiara and accompanied her to the hotel from the airport. The wedding was kept under wraps by the bride and groom’s families and their colleafues from Bollywood were also tight-lipped about the same. However, as the Shershaah actors headed to the airport, it was confirmed that the couple are finally getting married.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL VIDEO FROM JAISALMER’S SURYAGARH PALACE:

SIDHARTH-KIARA’S GUESTS GREETED BY RAJASTHANI FOLK ARTISTS

In a viral clip shared by paparazzo Vartinder Chawla Rajasthani folk artists can be seen singing and dancing at the Suraygarh palace. It is considered to be an age-old custom as part of the local rituals for welcoming royal guests. The palace and folk music are adding to the exotic feel making the big day more exciting for Sidhartha and Kiara’s fans. The paps are stationed outside the palace and airport to give timely updates regarding the developments and the arrival of guests at the venue.

Siddharth will next be seen in Karan Johar starrer action-drama Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. Kiara will next be seen in Ram Charan’s PAN India actioner RC15.

For more updates on Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, check out this space at India.com.



