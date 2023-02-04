National

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding | Kiara’s Stunning Bridal Look! | Sid-Kiara Wedding

Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer. Check out Kiara’s stunning bridal look, a mix of traditional and modern elements. Intricate details and stunning embellishments make her a style icon for brides-to-be. Get ready to be amazed by her final bridal outfit. Take a look at her stunning bridal look.



